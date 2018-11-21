Andy Alexander: Commercial Real Estate on Upswing

Despite decreased transactions, commercial real estate has continued to see growth in the past year, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2018 Commercial Member Profile.

The median gross annual income for commercial members hit an all-time high of $150,700 in 2017, up from $120,900 in 2016.

The median sales transaction volume in 2017, among members who had a transaction, was $3,870,500, an increase from the median sales volume of $3,500,000 in 2016.

The median dollar value of sales has also steadily risen since 2013 to its peak of $602,500 for all commercial members in 2017, up from $543,500 in 2016.

“The commercial real estate industry is strong and is on pace with the growing economy,” said NAR President John Smaby, a second-generation Realtor from Edina, Minn., and broker at Edina Realty.

“Although there is a slight decrease in transactions, commercial professionals have reported improvements in their markets and business activity for consecutive years,” he said. “Realtors reported that sales volume and costs of sales increased this year, as well as median gross annual income.”

National Association of Realtors predicts more members will enter the commercial industry due to increased opportunities that comes with an expanding economy.

