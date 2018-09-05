Andy Alexander: Consumer Confidence Rebounds in August

Consumer confidence increased in August by 5.5 points following a Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) report by The Conference Board. The index now stands at 133.4, up from 127.9 in July.

“Consumer confidence increased to its highest level since October 2000 (Index, 135.8), following a modest improvement in July,” said Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

“Consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions improved further,” she said.

“Expectations, which had declined in June and July, bounced back in August and continue to suggest solid economic growth for the remainder of 2018,” she said.

“Overall, these historically high confidence levels should continue to support healthy consumer spending in the near term,” Franco said.

The CCI report provides a promising outlook from a consumer standpoint as California’s housing market retreats for the third straight month.

The Conference Board is a global, independent business membership and research association working in the public interest.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.