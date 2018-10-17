Andy Alexander: Forecast May Portend Weaker Housing Market

The California Association of Realtors released its 2019 California Housing Market Forecast. The forecast data displays a combination of high home prices and affordability issues that may contribute to a weaker housing market in 2019.

The average for 30-year, fixed mortgage interest rates will rise to 5.2 percent in 2019, up from 4.7 percent in 2018 and 4.0 percent in 2017, but will remain low by historical standards.

“While home prices are predicted to temper next year, interest rates will likely rise and compound housing affordability issues,” said Steve White, president of the California Association of Realtors (CAR).

“Would-be buyers who are concerned that home prices may have peaked will wait on the sidelines until they have more clarity on where the housing market is headed,” he said. “This could hold back housing demand and hamper home sales in 2019.”

The California median home price is forecast to increase 3.1 percent to $593,450 in 2019, following a projected 7.0 percent increase in 2018 to $575,800.

“The surge in home prices over the past few years due to the housing supply shortage has finally taken a toll on the market,” said Leslie Appleton-Young, CAR senior vice president and chief economist.

“Despite an improvement in supply conditions, there is a high level of uncertainty about the direction of the market that is affecting home buying decisions,” she said.

“This psychological effect is creating a mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers, and will limit price growth in the upcoming year,” she said.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.