Andy Alexander: Foreign Investors Backing Away from U.S. Real Estate

Foreign investors in U.S. real estate have declined amid housing shortages and rising home prices in 2018.

International sales in the U.S. totaled $121 billion from April 2017 to March 2018, a 20 percent decline from a year ago, the National Association of Realtors reports.

The highest amount of foreign buying activity in the U.S. continues to be centered on three states: Florida (19 percent), California (14 percent) and Texas (9 percent).

Five countries comprised nearly half (49 percent) of the dollar volume of purchases by foreign buyers: China, Canada, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

China, for the sixth consecutive year, continued to have the largest dollar volume of purchases. Still, Chinese buyers’ involvement in the market decreased; they purchased an estimated $30.4 billion in residential property in the U.S., a drop of 4 percent from last year.

“After a surge in 2017, we saw a decrease in foreign activity in the housing market in the latest year, bringing us closer to the levels seen in 2016,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

“Inventory shortages continue to drive up prices, and sustained job creation and historically low interest rates mean that foreign buyers are now competing with domestic residents for the same, limited supply of homes,” Yum said.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.