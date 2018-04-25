Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:21 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Andy Alexander: Gap Widens Between Home Prices, Buyers’ Bank Accounts

By Andy Alexander | April 25, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The active inventory of homes currently for sale in the U.S. housing market has become more difficult for families to afford, according to joint research from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and Realtor.com, a leading online real estate destination.

March data indicates the states with the lowest affordability score were Hawaii and California.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, found a notable imbalance between what potential homebuyers can afford and what is listed for sale.

“The survey confirms that the lack of entry-level supply is putting affordability pressures on too many buyers, especially those at the lower end of the market, where demand is the strongest," said Yun.

"This is why first-time buyers continue to struggle finding affordable properties to buy and are making up less than a third of home sales so far this year,” he said.

On the Central Coast, the median sale price of existing single-family homes dropped from $755,000 in February to $698,000 in March giving some relief to Central Coast homebuyers.

“Wages are growing, which is welcome news for prospective buyers, but prices are increasing at a faster rate, up almost 6 percent in the first two months of 2018," Yun said.

"Solutions to improve these conditions include more homeowners selling, investors releasing their portfolio of single-family homes back onto the market, and more single-family housing construction,” he said.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

