Andy Alexander: Getting Harder to Buy That First Home

An overwhelming majority of renters across the nation, and locally in Santa Barbara would like to be homeowners in the future, according to a survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

These renters believe that buying a home is still part of the American Dream. Although optimistic, renters are faced with the harsh reality of low inventory of housing and a lack of new development to drive prices down.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says severe inventory shortages are making home-buying less affordable and are dimming optimism among many renters who desire to be homeowners.

“A tug-of-war continues to take place in many markets throughout the country, where consistently solid job creation is fueling demand, but the lack of supply is creating affordability constraints that are ultimately pulling aspiring buyers further away from owning,” he said.

“These extremely frustrating conditions continue to be most apparent at the lower end of the market, which is why the overall share of first-time buyers remains well below where it should be given the strength of the job market and economy,” Yun said.

In Santa Barbara, the median sales price for a single-family home was up 8.8 percent at $1,250,000 in 2017. The higher price for homes is limiting the amount of options available to renters looking to get into the market for the first time.

Renters will have to increasingly become more creative in funding their first purchase as down payments for homes continue to become out of reach.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.