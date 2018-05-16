Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Andy Alexander: Hats Off to Multiple Listing Service Committee

By Andy Alexander | May 16, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) wants to thank the Multiple Listing Service committee for its dedication and service to the SBAOR.

The MLS committee members include: Thomas Schultheis, chair, and Erin Muslera, Marcy Bazzani, Reyne Stapelmann, James Krautmann, Michele Allyn, Richard Van Seenus, Janet Caminite, Michelle King, Robert Walsmith Jr, Justin Etherton, Patrice Rossi, Ruth Ann Bowe, and staff liaison Ani Pollack.

The MLS committee monitors MLS procedures, introduces and integrates new technology to our members and their clients while optimizing current systems, protects MLS data for the benefit of our members, and encourages and enforces accurate reporting of all activity in the MLS.

The association has 13 specialized committees that serve as a forum to address the divergent interests of our members, develop effective policies and day-to-day operations.

In an effort to express our gratitude, SBAOR will be recognizing a different committee each month.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is dedicated to enhancing our members’ ability to conduct their real estate business.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

