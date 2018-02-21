Andy Alexander: Hats Off to Realtor Association Affiliates

Thank you Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) affiliates. The SBAOR salutes you for your valuable participation in our association.

Affiliate members are real estate-related companies or individuals that join the SBAOR in order to network with our Realtor members.

If there are any real estate-related companies or individuals that want to join the SBAOR, here is a link to the application, http://www.sbaor.org/clientuploads/Membership%20Forms/Affiliate-Application1.pdf, and here are just some of the benefits:

Networking

» Make brief announcements and distribute literature at monthly networking meetings

» Serve as affiliate liaison on committees

» Participate in or sponsor Realtor events

» Network with other affiliates to enhance professionalism and presence with Realtors

Education/information access

» Take discounted education courses and seminars

» Access the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors library

» Access Santa Barbara Association of Realtors updates on local/political issues

» Submit educational meeting topics about your company and services

FlexMLS access

» Receive bulk email

» View membership rosters and create labels for marketing

» View Tour of Homes (Caravan List)

» Search all off-market listings in the Santa Barbara service area.

» Create custom searches

» Generate off-market member and statistical reports

» Search tax records

» Access calculators, including Amortization Schedule, FHA and VA Loan Qualification

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.