Business

Andy Alexander: Hats Off to Realtor Association Affiliates

By Andy Alexander | February 21, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Thank you Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) affiliates. The SBAOR salutes you for your valuable participation in our association.

Affiliate members are real estate-related companies or individuals that join the SBAOR in order to network with our Realtor members.

If there are any real estate-related companies or individuals that want to join the SBAOR, here is a link to the application, http://www.sbaor.org/clientuploads/Membership%20Forms/Affiliate-Application1.pdf, and here are just some of the benefits:

Networking

» Make brief announcements and distribute literature at monthly networking meetings
» Serve as affiliate liaison on committees
» Participate in or sponsor Realtor events
» Network with other affiliates to enhance professionalism and presence with Realtors

Education/information access

» Take discounted education courses and seminars
» Access the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors library
» Access Santa Barbara Association of Realtors updates on local/political issues
» Submit educational meeting topics about your company and services

FlexMLS access

» Receive bulk email
» View membership rosters and create labels for marketing
» View Tour of Homes (Caravan List)
» Search all off-market listings in the Santa Barbara service area.
» Create custom searches
» Generate off-market member and statistical reports
» Search tax records
» Access calculators, including Amortization Schedule, FHA and VA Loan Qualification

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

