Business

Andy Alexander Is New President of Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

By Santa Barbara Association of Realtors | January 4, 2018 | 1:54 p.m.
Andy Alexander. Click to view larger
Andy Alexander.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors is proud to introduce our new president of the association, Andy Alexander.

Andy grew up in Colorado and attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, graduating in 1993. After college, Andy moved to Southern California and went to graduate school at the University of Southern California.  

After graduating and serving five years in the military, Andy took a job at an investment firm and acquired his Series 7 license. After three years at the investment firm, Andy decided to pursue real estate full time.

Buying real estate investments started as a personal hobby in 1996 and turned into a full time job by 2000. Andy uses his personal experiences with making money in real estate and investments when he helps clients buy and sell their property.   

Andy is the broker/co-owner of Santa Barbara Brokers, and he also owns and operates a local property management company in Santa Barbara.

Now President of the SBAOR, Andy is “looking forward to leading the Association.”

Andy resides in the San Roque neighborhood in Santa Barbara with his wife, Amber, and his two daughters, Ailey and Aeryn.

 

