Andy Alexander: Job Market, Economy Gaining

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) met in May indicates the labor market has continued to strengthen and economic activity has been rising at a solid rate.

Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined. Recent data suggest that growth of household spending has picked up, while business fixed investment has continued to grow strongly.

On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy have moved close to 2 percent. Indicators of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.

National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to raise short-term interest rates:

“We are still in the middle innings of rising interest rates; consumers should expect another three or four rounds of interest rate increases over the next 18 months. Mortgage rates will consequently continue to nudge higher. Fortunately, the economy is strong and wages are rising.

"If housing supply can be increased through more home building, then the negative impact of rising interest rates can be mitigated.”

The FOMC seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability.

The committee expects that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.