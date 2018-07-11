Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 10:01 am | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Andy Alexander: Jobs Report Signals Good News for Real Estate Market

By Andy Alexander | July 11, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its employment situation news release for the month of June. While the unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percent to 4 percent, jobs added to the economy increased by 213,000 primarily in business services, manufacturing and health care.

Construction employment continued to trend up as well in June (adding 13,000 jobs) and has increased by 282,000 over the year.

The consistent upward trend in construction is good news for the real estate market.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, explains: “A total of 213,000 net new jobs in June and 2.4 million over the past 12 months reflects a strong rolling economy. The latest month’s solid job additions mean further increase in housing demand. But inventory shortage and the consequent unaffordability have been a major challenge for potential homebuyers. Part of the housing inventory shortage is due to the lack of construction workers.

"One encouraging aspect of the latest job report is the boost in the number of people seeking work. With more people entering the labor force and seeking work, some may turn to the higher-paying construction industry. A typical nonsupervisory worker in the private sector earns $22.62 per hour. In the construction industry, the pay is $27.56.

"Despite the low unemployment rate of 4 percent, the employment-to-population ratio is still soft with only 60.4 percent of American adults with jobs, compared to 63 percent before the Great Recession 10 years ago.

"In other words, there is a potential for plentiful new workers coming into construction, and that will help build more new homes and relieve the inventory shortage.”

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

