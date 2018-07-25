Wednesday, July 25 , 2018, 6:13 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Business

Andy Alexander: National Association of Realtors Sees Spike in Membership

By Andy Alexander | July 25, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Membership is on the rise as more than 80,000 new Realtors have joined the National Association of Realtors since March 2017.

The NAR member profile found that 29 percent of members have less than two years of experience.

Realtors' median age was 54 this year, slightly up from the past two years, at 53. Sixty-three percent of Realtors are female, and the typical Realtor is a 54-year-old white female who attended college and is a homeowner.

The most common first careers reported are in management, business or finance, or in sales and retail, both at 16 percent. Only 5 percent of Realtors reported that real estate was their first career; 72 percent said that real estate was their only occupation, and that number jumps to 82 percent among members with 16 or more years of experience.

While inventory shortages continue and home prices remain high, NAR has seen a whopping 6 percent increase in membership during the past year.

"Younger Americans are seeking business opportunities that working in real estate provides," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said, "but the overall trend is a slightly older age profile."

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

