Business

Andy Alexander: New IRS Law Favors Pass-through Businesses

By Andy Alexander | August 22, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The IRS has released regulations on the new 20 percent income deduction of pass-through business.

Under the new law, individual owners of sole proprietorships, including independent contractors, and owners of S corporations, LLCs, or partnerships can take the 20 percent deduction on their net qualified (ordinary, non-investment) business income.

The calculation will depend on income thresholds, what type of business you own, and how you meet certain wage and qualified property tests. But the basic structure is very favorable to you as a small business or independent contractor.

The National Association of Realtors composed a detailed letter on the subject and met with the IRS in August.

The association insisted that certain limitations on specified service businesses were not intended by Congress to apply to real estate professionals.

The new deduction is available for tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2017.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

