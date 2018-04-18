Andy Alexander: Phishing Links Can Leave You Up a Creek

As technology evolves, so do the tactics of cyber-criminals. Many Realtors members and the public have experienced phishing attempts via email.

A phishing attempt is when you receive an email that contain malicious phishing links that you are encouraged to click on. Once you click on such a link, bad things happen.

Malicious software — known as malware or spyware — often is installed on your computer, recording your every keystroke to garner logins and passwords to all the sites you frequent.

Before you know it, the cyber-criminals responsible for the attack suddenly have access to your email, bank accounts, credit cards, and more.

Malware comes in many forms, each seeking a specific type of malicious action. Viruses, worms and Trojan horses are all types of malware.

Verify the email address from which an email was sent to make sure it’s a valid and recognizable address.

If you’re still unsure of the email, contact the organization or person to clarify they sent you an email. Never click on attachments unless the source is credible.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.