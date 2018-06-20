Andy Alexander: Realtor Association Tips Hat to Young Professional Network

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) wants to thank the Young Professional Network committee (YPN) for its dedication and service to the SBAOR and surrounding community.

Members of the YPN committee include: Brianna Johnson, chair, and Stephen MacFarlane, Arielle Gulje, Jessie Sessions, Marcos Lazaro, Brittany Lough, Justin Dees, Jordan Robinson, David Magid, Christina Chackel, and staff liaison Jeff Chavolla.

The YPN committee members are focused on becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of Realtor professionalism, and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about.

The YPN has teamed up with numerous local and national nonprofits to participate in events like beach clean-ups, repainting of low-income houses, and fire-prevention programs.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has 13 specialized committees that serve as a forum to address the divergent interests of our members, develop effective policies and day-to-day operations.

In an effort to express our gratitude for their dedication and service, SBAOR will be recognizing a different committee each month.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.