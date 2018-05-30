Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:05 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Andy Alexander: Realtors Announce $650,000 Disaster Relief Program

By Andy Alexander | May 30, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, in conjunction with the Ventura County Coastal Association of Realtors and Ojai Valley Board of Realtors have launched a Realtors Disaster Relief Program.

The purpose of this Realtors Disaster Relief Program is to provide disaster victims with mortgage or rental payments due to the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow. Beneficiaries will receive up to one-month mortgage or rental payment or $3,000, whichever is lower.

Grants are limited and assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. We are hoping to help more than 200 families in the region that were affected by these disasters.

Victims can download application forms at http://www.sbaor.org/membercenter/realtor-disaster-relief-program/.

Applicants will need to complete an application, provide a copy of their mortgage statement or rental agreement, which both must include contact information for the lender or landlord, and proof of damage to their primary residence.

Each of the three Association of Realtors will assess applications and hope to disburse all the funds within three months.

The Realtors Relief Foundation, an arm of the National Association of Realtors, contributed $500,000 to the fund. The California Association of Realtors’ Housing Affordability Fund contributed the remaining $150,000.

None of the funds will go to administration costs — all will be disbursed to victims.

Even though the news media is now gone, we are all still reeling from the impacts of these disasters. We as Realtors understand the importance of supporting our communities and are happy to provide these grant funds to help families rebuild after these disasters.

For more information, visit http://www.sbaor.org/membercenter/realtor-disaster-relief-program/.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

