Andy Alexander: Realtors’ Golf Tourney Takes Swing at Domestic Violence

By Andy Alexander | May 2, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors will present the 9th Annual Charity Fundraiser Golf Tournament to benefit Domestic Violence Solutions, 10 a.m. Friday, May 11, at Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta.

The association cordially invites everyone for a fun and exciting day with an amazing group of people. It will be great day of golf, raising needed funds to support Domestic Violence Solutions.

Domestic Violence Solutions is a nonprofit organization fighting to end the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence by providing prevention and intervention services, and challenging society's attitudes, beliefs and behaviors to effect social change.

Golf all day with a charity cocktail party afterward: four-person scramble tourney, shotgun start at noon golf includes lunch, cart, fees, drinks, and more; party includes live band, awards, auction, food and drink. All proceeds benefit Domestic Violence Solutions/

To sign up or if you would like to donate for the silent auction/raffle, and/or become one of our fantastic tournament sponsors, visit www.sbaor.org or call 884-8615.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

