Andy Alexander: Realtors Mark 50 Years of Fair Housing Act

Members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) met for a general session during the 2018 Realtors Legislative Meeting & Trade Expo to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.

Dr. Ben Carsen, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development discussed how the nation is tackling access to homeownership and segregation.

“There has been a lot of progress since the signing of this historic legislation 50 years agom" he said. "Growing up in Detroit, where I experienced the struggles of discrimination first hand, I am inspired by the steps made to expand housing equality for Americans.

"HUD recognizes there is still so much work to do and feels strongly that in today’s society no one should have to worry about having a roof over their head based on their racial or sexual background.”

HUD also is responsible for handling sexual harassment and complaints with regards to service animals as part of its duty in fair housing.

Throughout the legislative meetings, Realtors are looking back and acknowledging NAR’s changing role in the fight for fair housing, understanding how the nation is constantly improving its commitment to fair housing and leading efforts to further advance fair housing policy issues.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.