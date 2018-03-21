Andy Alexander: Realtors Mark Fair Housing Act’s Golden Anniversary

Andy Alexander and leaders from Santa Barbara Association of Realtors will join Realtors across the country in April to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, one of our country’s most significant laws guiding the real estate industry today.

“As we celebrate Fair Housing Month in April, it’s particularly important this year as we are also commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act,” said Alexander, president, Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR).

“Fair housing makes us stronger, and as Realtors, we embrace our role being at the forefront of advancing fair housing and making a commitment to address fair housing issues,” Alexander said.

All year long, members of SBAOR, will lead efforts to raise awareness of fair housing issues by reaffirming their commitment to uphold fair housing laws and offering equal professional service to all in their search for real property.

“The passage of the Fair Housing Act represents a huge step toward ensuring that all Americans have a chance to live where they choose, but there’s still much for Realtors and others in the real estate community to do,” Alexander said.

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Fair Housing Act into law on April 11, 1968, noting that the right to fair housing “is now a part of the American way of life.”

The legislation now prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, and national origin.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.