Andy Alexander: Realtors Offer Economic Review & Forecast

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) is hosting an Economic Review & Forecast Feb. 15 at the Fess Parker Hotel.

The review will be led by Leslie Appleton-Young, chief economist of the California Association of Realtors.

Speaker Kalia Rork of Berskshire Hathaway Home Services will touch base on local market statistics, while Liam Murphy of Hayes Commercial Group will speak about updates on commercial real estate.

The early bird price is $45 per person until Feb. 8. Members-only standard price thereafter, and for all non-members, is $60 per person. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.

Registration and trade show are from 3:15-4 p.m.; review and forecast from 4-5 p.m.; drinks, appetizers and trade show, 5-6:30 p.m. To buy tickets, call 884-8615.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.