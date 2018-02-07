Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

Andy Alexander: Realtors Offer Economic Review & Forecast

By Andy Alexander | February 7, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) is hosting an Economic Review & Forecast Feb. 15 at the Fess Parker Hotel.

The review will be led by Leslie Appleton-Young, chief economist of the California Association of Realtors.

Speaker Kalia Rork of Berskshire Hathaway Home Services will touch base on local market statistics, while Liam Murphy of Hayes Commercial Group will speak about updates on commercial real estate.

SBAOR is dedicated to bringing educational events to its members and the public. We believe that continuing education is the best way to enhance ones career and scope of knowledge.

The early bird price is $45 per person until Feb. 8. Members-only standard price thereafter, and for all non-members, is $60 per person. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.

Registration and trade show are from 3:15-4 p.m.; review and forecast from 4-5 p.m.; drinks, appetizers and trade show, 5-6:30 p.m. To buy tickets, call 884-8615.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors looks forward to seeing you at the Economic Review and Forecast.

Thank you to On Q Financial for sponsoring the event.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 