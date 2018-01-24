Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:30 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Andy Alexander: Realtors Offer Storm Victims Help With Insurance Questions

By Andy Alexander | January 24, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) and the Realtor community have been working relentlessly to bring assistance to those who have been affected by the Montecito mudslides and Thomas Fire.

The SBAOR wants to ensure that homeowners who have lost their homes are covered by their insurance companies. Some homeowners have been denied coverage by their insurer because the damage was done by mudflow and debris, not fire.

On behalf of homeowners, the association has been in conversation with many insurers. It appears most will recognize the cause of damage to be fire-related, therefore cover the claims.

If you’ve been denied coverage for your loss, please try again. If you’re continuing to have an issue, contact the SBAOR and we will try to assist as best as we can.

Congressman Salud Carbajal has successfully lobbied the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide federal emergency relief for businesses, homeowners and renters for losses suffered by the mudslides and Thomas Fire.

Carbajal released a Fire and CA Storm Recovery Guide with information on FEMA relief assistance, which can be found online.

In an effort to help place victims in homes, SBAOR has compiled a list of furnished rental properties. We have the information available on our website at www.sbaor.com.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors wants to thank the first responders for their continued efforts to save lives and protect property.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

