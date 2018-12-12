Andy Alexander: Realtors Relief Foundation Here to Help in Times of Need

Officials have announced that some residents of Paradise will be allowed to return to what is left of their homes after three weeks since the Camp Fire destroyed their town in Northern California.

In Malibu, thousands had to evacuate this week as a result of mudslides and flooding due to heavy rains in the Woolsey Fire burn areas.

The Realtors Relief Foundation is currently coordinating efforts to provide help for those affected by wildfires in California. The foundation has made a $1 million commitment to wildfire victims this week.

The effort displays the continuous dedication and support of the Realtor community to help families in dire need.

When major disaster strikes, the Realtors Relief Foundation has one goal: help families who have endured unimaginable loss.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.