Andy Alexander: Realtors Review Sees More Ups Than Downs in Local Market

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Economic Review & Forecast took place at the Fess Parker DoubleTree in Santa Barbara mid-February.

The review highlights include the state of the current economy, local market statistics and an update on commercial real estate.

Lead speaker Leslie Appleton-Young, chief economist of California Association of Realtors, spoke to a sold-out crowd on the impact to the housing market created by the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow.

Appleton-Young expects home sales and prices in the fire-ravaged areas to drop in the near term. This is created by supply shortages, discouragement of potential buyers and the rebuilding process.

The average rental rate will pick up as displaced homeowners seek temporary shelter.

Kalia Rork, of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices, presented on local market statistics.

» The median sales price in Santa Barbara Proper came in at $1,250,000 which is 6.2 percent higher than the previous year.

» The Goleta median sales price was up 4.6 percent at $905,000.

» The Carpinteria and Summerland median sales price was up 14.3 percent at $1,040,000 in 2017.

Liam Murphy of the Hayes Commercial Group touched upon the 2017 year in commercial real estate. Commercial sales in 2017 reached a record dollar volume, thanks to the sale of the Bacara Resort, which sold for $240,000,000.

Demand for commercial property is high with 44 percent of transactions be sold off-market.

The statistics overall indicate a growing economy. Although no one can predict the future, the speakers seem optimistic oabout continued growth in the years to come.

For more information about the statistical slides and presentation, visit the SBAOR YouTube page for coverage of the event.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.