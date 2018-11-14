Andy Alexander: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Appreciates Awards Committee

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) wants to thank the awards committee members for their dedication and service to the SBAOR and surrounding community.

The awards committee selects and publicly recognizes our association members who have performed outstanding service to the association and our local community.

The committee also recognizes local heroes who have selflessly contributed their time and support to our community at large.

Members of the awards committee include: Paul Suding (chair), Jennifer Berger, Sue Irwin, Summer Knight, Jasmine Tennis, Dusty Baker, Paul Hurst, Kelly Knight, Chris Palme and Kasey Gilles (staff liaison).

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has 13 specialized committees that serve as a forum to address the divergent interests of our members, develop effective policies, and monitor day-to-day operations.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.