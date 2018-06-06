Andy Alexander: Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Opposes AB 2364

Assembly Bill 2364, which deters property owners from returning to the rental housing business for 10 years, failed last week on the Assembly Floor.

AB 2364 significantly weakens the Ellis Act by discouraging new rental housing investment and will ultimately make the state's housing crisis even worse.

In 1985, the California Association of Realtors successfully sponsored the Ellis Act, which is a bipartisan compromrise reached by the Legislature to allow rental property owners to go out of business.

Prior to the Ellis Act, unlike any other business, rental property owners were forced to stay in business, even when subjected to extreme financial conditions. The Ellis Act provides a reasonable solution that gives certainty to both rental property owners and tenants alike.

Specifically, the Ellis Act requires a property returned to the rental market before a five-year period expires to include any deed-restricted or rent-controlled units previously located on the property.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors opposes AB 2364 because, among other things, it seeks to weaken the Ellis Act by discouraging rental property owners from returning rental units to the market by effectively extending this five-year period to 10 years.

Thanks to the efforts of the Realtor community, AB 2364 will not have an adverse effect on the state’s housing supply crisis.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.