Andy Alexander: Survey Shows High Confidence in Real Estate Market

By Andy Alexander | October 10, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Housing Opportunities and Market Experience survey produced by the National Association of Realtors shows a record high 77 percent of Americans believe it is a good time to sell a house.

A majority of consumers also believe prices have and will continue to rise.

The survey found one of the most important factors consumers take into account when purchasing a home is the quality of schools.

Half of all Americans strongly believe now is a good time to sell (compared to 46 percent last quarter), while 27 percent moderately believe this is the right time (29 percent last quarter).

Respondents in the West are the most likely to think now is a good time (85 percent) as are those who currently own a home (82 percent). Only 22 percent believe now is not a good time to sell, down from 29 percent in the second quarter.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said several consecutive years of strong home price growth are enticing homeowners to consider selling.

“Though the vast majority of consumers believe home prices will continue to increase or hold steady, they understand the days of easy, fast gains could be coming to an end,” he said.

“Therefore, more are indicating that it is a good time to sell, which is a healthy shift in the market,” Yun said.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

