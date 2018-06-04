Andy Alexander: Tax Transfer Initiative Might Ease Housing Woes

In an effort to help aid the housing crisis in California, a ballot measure would allow homeowners over age 55 to transfer their property tax base anywhere in the state.

The tax transfer initiative will allow seniors to purchase a home of equal or less value without the property tax hit. If they want to buy a higher priced home, they will have a blended rate based on how much new value was added.

Current law allows a one-time transfer of property tax base rate for homeowners older than 55 if they move within their county or into one of the 11 of 58 counties that approved Proposition 90.

A state legislative analyst office has estimated that passing of this initiative would result in an additional 43,000 homes being transferred in California each year. That's an increase in statewide inventory of more than 10 percent if the measure passes.

With seniors moving out of their homes to other counties, younger families will have more opportunities to purchase homes.

"Many seniors live in homes that no longer fit their needs because their homes are now too big or too far away from their families," said Steve White, president of the California Association of Realtors, the group behind the proposal.

"If they want to downsize or move closer to their children, they could face property tax increases of 100 percent, 200 percent or even 300 percent," White said.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.