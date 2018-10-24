Andy Alexander: Teamwork is Trend in Real Estate Business

As the real estate industry continues to change, the emergence of real estate teams has become more prominent in the last few years.

A survey release by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found 25 percent of respondents were members of a team.

The survey asked Realtors to choose from a list of activities to explain their primary functions on a team.

The most common answer was agent (88 percent), followed by broker (50 percent), marketing (47 percent), administrative (47 percent) and transaction coordinator (34 percent).

“The transformation of the real estate landscape continues to change the way Realtors do business,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

“Over the last few years, Realtors have continued to embrace changing technology and business tactics that are modernizing the industry,” he said.

“Real estate teams are an increasingly popular business model in response to consumer demand for a wide range of specialties from their Realtors as they expect constant support throughout the real estate transaction,” Goldberg said.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.