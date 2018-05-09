Andy Alexander: Young Professionals Help Sound Alarm About Fire Safety

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Young Professional Network committee participated in the Red Cross Sound the Alarm event on the east side of Santa Barbara.

Sound the Alarm is a fire safety and smoke alarm installation event that partners fire departments, community partners and Red Cross volunteers.

Volunteers canvas at-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and provide safety education.

YPN committee members Jordan Robinson and David Magid described their experience:

“One homeowner personally guided us to each of his homes sharing interesting features about each individual property. One of the properties had a spiral fireplace and a hidden door leading to secret rooms.

"He was grateful for the fire alarms and safety exit strategies we shared while also knowing his tenants are safer.”

The YPN committee is focused on becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of Realtors professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about.

In just three years, the Red Cross Sound the Alarm events have installed 1 million smoke alarms and prepared more than 1 million people against home fires.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.