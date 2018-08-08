Wednesday, August 8 , 2018, 9:58 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Andy Alexander: Young Professionals Network Members Roll Up Sleeves to Build Playhouses

Fundraiser event helps Habitat for Humanity

Playhouse will be donated to local nonprofit groups.
By Andy Alexander | August 8, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Young Professional Network (YPN) participated in the 2018 Habitat for Humanity Playhouse Build-a-Thon at St. Josephs Church in Carpinteria.

The Playhouse Build-a-Thon is a fundraising event designed to provide a fun team service opportunity while raising money for Habitat’s programs including home construction and disaster recovery projects.

“The day began with a multitude of unfinished wood pieces sprawled out on the lawn of St Joseph's Church in Carpinteria,” said Brianna Johnson, YPN chair.

“Little by little, the YPN pieced their playhouse together, erecting the walls, painting the trim, assembling the roof and perfecting the finishing touches,” she said.

Each playhouse will be donated to local nonprofits and families in need that were connected through the Santa Barbara A-OK Program.

YPN committee members who participated in the Playhouse Build-a-Thon: Johnson, Brittany Lough, Arielle Gulje, Jordan Robinson, Jessie Sessions, David Magid, Gabriel Carter, Stephen MacFarlane, and SBAOR staff liaison Jeff Chavolla.

The Young Professional Network is focused on becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of Realtor professionalism and volunteering for causes about which they feel passionate.

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

