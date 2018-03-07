Andy Alexander: Young Professionals on Beach Cleanup Duty

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) Young Professional Network (YPN) committee began its year of community service by cleaning up the highly popular West Beach.

The YPN teamed up with Explore Ecology and the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper in an effort to rid the beach of its trash.

The beach clean-up was a big success and is a precursor to what the committee plans to accomplish this year.

SBAOR chapter of YPN is primarily focused on becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of Realtor professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about.

Led by Brianna Johnson, chair, YPN members who participated in the clean-up are: Arielle Gulje, Jessie Sessions, Stephen MacFarlane, Christina Chackel, David Magid, Marcos Lazaro, Brittany Lough and Jordan Robinson.

Look for the SBAOR YPN to make a positive impact this year on the local community. For information on the YPN, contact Johnson at [email protected]

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.