Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Andy Alexander: Young Professionals on Beach Cleanup Duty

By Andy Alexander | March 7, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) Young Professional Network (YPN) committee began its year of community service by cleaning up the highly popular West Beach.

The YPN teamed up with Explore Ecology and the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper in an effort to rid the beach of its trash.

The beach clean-up was a big success and is a precursor to what the committee plans to accomplish this year.

SBAOR chapter of YPN is primarily focused on becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of Realtor professionalism and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about.

Led by Brianna Johnson, chair, YPN members who participated in the clean-up are: Arielle Gulje, Jessie Sessions, Stephen MacFarlane, Christina Chackel, David Magid, Marcos Lazaro, Brittany Lough and Jordan Robinson.

Look for the SBAOR YPN to make a positive impact this year on the local community. For information on the YPN, contact Johnson at [email protected]

— Andy Alexander is a licensed real estate broker with Santa Barbara Brokers and the 2018 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 