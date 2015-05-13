Andy Caldwell: Infidel, Heretic and Heroine? Ayaan Hirsi Ali to Speak Out in Santa Barbara

Is Islam a religion of peace? Are the various Islamic terrorist organizations around the world an aberration of the faith or a true expression of the same? Can Islam be reformed or is it bound to prescribe a way of life that has been the status quo of barbarians since the Dark Ages?

Who are the credible experts who can answer these fundamental questions? Can American armchair pundits, politicians and apologists who have never been a part of the faith, law, society and culture that springs from the Koran, including Sharia Law, truthfully address these issues with any real authority? On the contrary, how dare we label any person an Islamophobe as a result of criticizing the faith of which they were once a part?

On May 23 at the Granada Theatre, I invite you to meet a person who has the authority and every right to tell her story and express her opinion on these subjects. Her name is Ayaan Hirsi Ali.

She is a fellow at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government and an acclaimed author of several books, including Infidel and her latest, Heretic. She is the recipient of numerous awards from various institutions from throughout the world for her work and her bravery in speaking out against Islam. She was a collaborator with director Theo van Gogh who was brutally murdered for his film that depicted Islam's barbaric treatment of women. The assassin pinned a note to van Gogh's body that promised Ali that she would be the next victim. Welcome to the real war on women.

Like many other scholars whom I have had the chance to interview over the years, Ali believes that much of the violence toward women, homosexuals, Jews, infidels and apostates is not an aberration of Islam — in which case they believe that Islam must fundamentally change if it is truly to become a religion of peace and cease to be a modern-day death cult.

There are apologists in America and abroad who want to sugarcoat the terrible violence that is happening around the world, the same kind of violence that occurred here on 9/11 and at Fort Hood. The brutal fact is that these "true believers" practicing Islam as prescribed in the Koran make no apologies for their faith. The Muslims who do not ascribe to the faith and obey the Koran as they do are marked for death by the likes of al-Qaeda, ISIS, the Taliban and other state institutions. Hence, the American message of preaching tolerance and understanding instead of going to war against Islam will turn out to be one of the biggest and most costly blunders of the Obama administration and the western liberal establishment.

However, don't take my word for it. Come hear Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She has lived it. She has suffered for it. She can and will tell you all about it. I hope you can attend her lecture. Tickets are available for purchase at the Granada box office.

— Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of the Andy Caldwell Show, weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. on News-Press Radio AM 1290.