Andy Grammer Bringing Good Vibes to Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | February 26, 2018 | 3:02 p.m.
Andy Grammer Click to view larger
Andy Grammer

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer Andy Grammer is bringing his happy tunes and good vibes to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. March, 16. Tickets for the show are $55, $65, $75, $85 and $95.

Grammer was born in Los Angeles and raised in Chester, NY. Musically influenced by his father, Grammy-nominated recording artist Robert Crane “Red” Grammer, Andy was fluent in playing the trumpet, piano and guitar at a young age.

He began writing songs in high school and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in music industry studies at Cal State Northridge. Shortly after, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a professional career in music.

Grammer was discovered in July 2009 while performing at The Viper Room, a popular nightclub in West Hollywood. In 2010, he signed with S-Curve Records and released his self-titled debut album in June 2011.

His breakout hit “Keep Your Head Up” earned him the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart. The song’s video, which featured actor Rainn Wilson, earned the title of iTunes Video of the Week.

Additional top hits from the album include “Fine By Me,” “Lunatic” and “Ladies.”

Grammer’s second studio album Magazines or Novels was released in 2014 and contains the triple-platinum hit single “Honey I’m Good.” The song peaked at No. 9 on The Billboard Hot 100 chart and remains his biggest single to date.

His third studio album, The Good Parts, was released in June 2017 and includes hits “Give Love” and “Smoke Clears.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

