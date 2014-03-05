Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:26 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Angel Investor Chris Felipe Gets Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet Off the Ground

The entrepreneur's $150,000 donation kick-starts other support for the partnership designed to nurture local startups

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 5, 2014 | 9:26 p.m.

Chris Felipe humbly embraces his role as linchpin, an essential element that guided a local concept into reality with one heck of a bargaining chip.

Having returned to the West Coast with his wife more than two years ago, the seasoned startup investor and entrepreneur hoped to financially back small, potential-packed businesses in the Santa Barbara area.

When Felipe found no such firm catering to that outlet, the Pasadena native searched on until he heard about the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet, a partnership of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Goleta and UC Santa Barbara to attract and nurture local tech startup businesses.



GEM remained mostly an idea at the time, a notion launched in 2012 but still without a small-business incubator space — or funding — and one that had only recently tapped an executive director in Doug Lynch

Felipe, 55, decided to lead by example and agreed to fund GEM with $50,000 per year for three years.

The financial commitment allowed Lynch to approach Goleta officials with a similar proposal.

Soon after, the city, UCSB and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce had pledged the same amount, buying GEM the time necessary to get off the ground and making way for lease of a physical space within the ATK Space Systems building at 600 Pine Ave. in Old Town Goleta.

“I think that was just enough to get them over the finish line,” Felipe told Noozhawk on a recent morning at the downtown Santa Barbara office of his CAF Holdings firm. “What I like about GEM is, in Santa Barbara, there isn’t a strong infrastructure. It’s a great program. Keep these smart, young kids here.”

Felipe is familiar with the stresses of starting one’s own business, an endeavor he took on years ago when he co-founded Sirios Capital Management, a hedge fund in Boston.

He worked for 13 years before that at a Boston mutual fund, and then sold Sirios 10 years ago to morph into a startup investor, commonly called an angel.

“I know how they’re feeling,” Felipe said, noting the stress of being responsible to investors as well as employees. “Angel investing is very, very risky, but quite rewarding if it works out.”

Majoring in economics at UCLA before obtaining a master's degree in business administration, Felipe said it’s easy for him to see “the big picture,” which, in this case, involves getting the word out about GEM to generate more backers.

Tenants are expected to move into the new incubator space in early March, and Felipe has already vowed to help fund a GEM summer accelerator program that would allow entrepreneurs to get a jump-start on starting their businesses right after graduation.

“He was there at the right time,” Lynch said of Felipe. “We used his donation to get everybody else committed. Hopefully, it’ll be a no-brainer that they’ll donate again.”

Regardless of what happens three years from now, it seems Felipe's investment in GEM has already paid off.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 