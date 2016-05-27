Angel Martinez Stepping Down as CEO of Deckers Brands in Goleta

Angel Martinez is retiring as chief executive officer of Deckers Brands, but will remain as chairman of the Goleta-based company’s board of directors.

In a press release announcing the change, Deckers also said that company President Dave Powers has been named the new CEO.

The changes are effective Tuesday.

“The board of directors and management team has been working on this succession plan for some time, as it was incredibly important for us to find the right person to lead Deckers Brands into the future,” Martinez said in a press release.

“Throughout his career in retail and footwear, and especially during the past four years at Deckers, Dave has exhibited all the qualities that we’ve been looking for in the company’s next chief executive officer.”

Powers joined Deckers in 2012 as president of direct-to-consumer before being elevated to president of Omni Channel, where he managed the global retail and e-commerce operations as well as Deckers’ international wholesale and distributor businesses.

He was promoted to president in March 2015.

Previously, Powers held senior executive roles with Nike, Timberland and Gap.

Deckers Brands designs, markets and distributes innovative footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Its brands includes UGG, Kookaburra, Teva and Sanuk.

The leadership changes comes as Deckers announced a fourth-quarter loss of 73 cents per share on Thursday.

“Our stronger than expected fourth quarter Non-GAAP operating results are very encouraging given the current market environment,” Martinez said in a press release. “Looking back on the year, our performance was challenged by record warm weather across the globe and store traffic declines across retail.

“While these issues have created lingering head winds for the industry, I am confident that Deckers is well positioned to increase long-term shareholder value with the new leadership team in place, our robust Omni-Channel capabilities and strong brand portfolio.”

Deckers’ stock (DECK) closed Friday at $53.19, up $3.94 or 8 percent.

