Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Angel Martinez Steps Down as Deckers Chairman to Focus on Santa Barbara Mayoral Run

Move comes as dissident investors pressure Goleta-based footwear company — and as Nov. 7 election campaign begins in earnestness

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 10, 2017 | 6:03 p.m.

Santa Barbara mayoral candidate Angel Martinez has stepped down as board chairman at Goleta-based Deckers Brands.

Angel Martinez Click to view larger
Angel Martinez

He told Noozhawk that he will remain on the board as a director but vacate his chairmanship to focus on his campaign in the Nov. 7 election.

“I resigned my position as chairman of the board to focus on my campaign now that it is in full swing after the Labor Day holiday,” Martinez said. “I continue to serve on the board as elected by the shareholders.”

Publicly held Deckers disclosed the change in an Aug. 31 Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“​Deckers Outdoor Corp. appointed John M. Gibbons as chairman of the board, effective Sept. 1, 2017,” according to the statement. “​Angel Martinez, who was previously chairman, will continue to serve as a director.”

Martinez’s move comes amid an attempt by activist investors to force the sale of the company. The dissident shareholders have suggested that the campaign is a distraction for the company, but the Martinez camp has pushed back, suggesting that critics don’t understand the nature of the corporate world.

Activist investors often attempt to force a sale or cause a leadership shakeup at publicly traded companies.

Bloomberg reported in June that Marcato Capital Management, a San Francisco-based hedge fund, had demanded that Deckers sell itself at an “attractive valuation or face a fight to replace its entire board and install a new management team.” Marcato owns 6 percent of the company.

At least six other shareholders have demanded that the board pursue a sale, according to Bloomberg.

Martinez is the former president of the footwear and lifestyle apparel company, which counts Ugg, Hoka, Teva and other brands among its products. The company is headquartered in Cabrillo Business Park at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road.

He jumped into the Santa Barbara mayor’s race over the summer, saying the city lacked vision and leadership. Martinez believes his business acumen and leadership experience will help Santa Barbara revive retail on State Street, reduce homelessness and make the city more business friendly.

He faces a crowded field of candidates, all with far more name recognition and elected experience in the city: former Mayor and Councilman Hal Conklin, and longtime council members Frank Hotchkiss, Cathy Murillo and Harwood “Bendy” White.

Martinez could serve as a spoiler in the race, or emerge as a formidable candidate, if his campaign catches momentum. He has earned significant support from the business community, including an endorsement from the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, but the strength of his grassroots support and field campaign remains to be seen.

He already has begun a heavy social media and television campaign, and has raised more than $100,000, according to an initial fundraising report. That figure includes $50,000 of his own money that he invested in his campaign.

Campaign manager Brian Robinson said Martinez has a lot of energy around his campaign.

“I think the support Angel has from the business community speaks for itself,” he told Noozhawk. “The Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce and Board of Realtors endorsements are a testimony to Angel’s experience and ability to manage complex organizations, like the City of Santa Barbara.

“Santa Barbara voters want to break with the failed policies of the current City Hall, which have led to rampant storefront vacancies and the phenomenon of ‘transient vagrants,’ who travel to Santa Barbara to take advantage of our generosity. That’s why there’s so much excitement about his candidacy.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 