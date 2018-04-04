Angel Martinez Steps Down as Deckers Chairman to Focus on Santa Barbara Mayoral Run

Move comes as dissident investors pressure Goleta-based footwear company — and as Nov. 7 election campaign begins in earnestness

Santa Barbara mayoral candidate Angel Martinez has stepped down as board chairman at Goleta-based Deckers Brands.

He told Noozhawk that he will remain on the board as a director but vacate his chairmanship to focus on his campaign in the Nov. 7 election.

“I resigned my position as chairman of the board to focus on my campaign now that it is in full swing after the Labor Day holiday,” Martinez said. “I continue to serve on the board as elected by the shareholders.”

Publicly held Deckers disclosed the change in an Aug. 31 Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“​Deckers Outdoor Corp. appointed John M. Gibbons as chairman of the board, effective Sept. 1, 2017,” according to the statement. “​Angel Martinez, who was previously chairman, will continue to serve as a director.”

Martinez’s move comes amid an attempt by activist investors to force the sale of the company. The dissident shareholders have suggested that the campaign is a distraction for the company, but the Martinez camp has pushed back, suggesting that critics don’t understand the nature of the corporate world.

Activist investors often attempt to force a sale or cause a leadership shakeup at publicly traded companies.

Bloomberg reported in June that Marcato Capital Management, a San Francisco-based hedge fund, had demanded that Deckers sell itself at an “attractive valuation or face a fight to replace its entire board and install a new management team.” Marcato owns 6 percent of the company.

At least six other shareholders have demanded that the board pursue a sale, according to Bloomberg.

Martinez is the former president of the footwear and lifestyle apparel company, which counts Ugg, Hoka, Teva and other brands among its products. The company is headquartered in Cabrillo Business Park at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road.

He jumped into the Santa Barbara mayor’s race over the summer, saying the city lacked vision and leadership. Martinez believes his business acumen and leadership experience will help Santa Barbara revive retail on State Street, reduce homelessness and make the city more business friendly.

He faces a crowded field of candidates, all with far more name recognition and elected experience in the city: former Mayor and Councilman Hal Conklin, and longtime council members Frank Hotchkiss, Cathy Murillo and Harwood “Bendy” White.

Martinez could serve as a spoiler in the race, or emerge as a formidable candidate, if his campaign catches momentum. He has earned significant support from the business community, including an endorsement from the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, but the strength of his grassroots support and field campaign remains to be seen.

He already has begun a heavy social media and television campaign, and has raised more than $100,000, according to an initial fundraising report. That figure includes $50,000 of his own money that he invested in his campaign.

Campaign manager Brian Robinson said Martinez has a lot of energy around his campaign.

“I think the support Angel has from the business community speaks for itself,” he told Noozhawk. “The Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce and Board of Realtors endorsements are a testimony to Angel’s experience and ability to manage complex organizations, like the City of Santa Barbara.

“Santa Barbara voters want to break with the failed policies of the current City Hall, which have led to rampant storefront vacancies and the phenomenon of ‘transient vagrants,’ who travel to Santa Barbara to take advantage of our generosity. That’s why there’s so much excitement about his candidacy.”

