Business

Angel Oak Restaurant Has Top Design Award Under its Belt

By Anne Elcon for Bacara Resort & Spa | February 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Angel Oak at Bacara Resort & Spa has received one of the top national honors for restaurant development + design magazine’s inaugural rd+d awards. Only five restaurants across six categories were selected, each representing the best of the best in both restaurant development and design.

Taking home the Form + Function Innovation Award, Angel Oak was chosen for its innovative use of space and creation of more intimate zones within a larger footprint. The judges also praised the restaurant for “its striking modern approach” to a seafood and steakhouse concept.

Other design highlights of Angel Oak include an exterior mosaic wall mural that reflects the “angelic” face of a young woman, a host podium made from a hand-carved slab of black marble and a linear bar featuring a top made from “Amazonite” stone.

The restaurant also boasts a dramatic decorative chandelier made from hand-blown glass globes, and a dimensional black brick feature wall.

“Our goal was to create an upscale and sophisticated modern steak and seafood dining experience, without the stuffy exclusivity of a traditional ‘fine dining,’ ‘hotel’ restaurant,” said Nate Tanner, vice president of food & beverage, Pacific Hospitality Group, Angel Oak’s parent company.

“We wanted to build a beautiful and functional space that would stand the test of time; we are honored these efforts have been recognized by such an esteemed group,” he said.

The judges for the inaugural rd+d awards were Jen Conley, project designer, The Gettys Group; Marc Jacobs, executive vice president and partner, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises; and Jay Miranda, principal, Design Studio, Chipman Design Architecture.

Also, Jonathan Nikiel, project manager, Equipment Dynamics Inc.; and Sonny Sultani, CEO, Sonny+Ash.

“Our readers are some of the most innovative and creative professionals working today,” said Rebecca Kilbreath, editor-in-chief, restaurant development + design.

“Since our magazine exists as a peer-driven resource to share information and spark conversation, the rd+d awards gave us a new opportunity to recognize great projects and teams and share that work with their peers,” she said.

Bacara’s design team included lead: Tanner; designers: Sam Hatch, Mark Tasse, Kimberly Jensen and Ngoc Tran of Hatch Design Group; architect: Alex Arie of Robinson Hill Architecture, Inc.; contractor Scott Douglas of Tynan Group; and kitchen: Mike Daly of Ikonik Supply Co.

For a list of the other categories and corresponding award recipients, visit rddmag.com/jan2017.

— Anne Elcon for Bacara Resort & Spa.

 

