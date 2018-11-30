Angel Orozco Makes Things Happen for Carpinteria in 3-1 Win Over Dunn

Boys Soccer

Angel Orozco scored a goal and made a specacular assist to lead the Carpinteria boys soccer team to a 3-1 non-league victory over visiting Dunn on Friday.

Orozco put the Warriors in the lead in the 12th minute when his corner kick deflected off a Dunn player and into the net.

Cristian Flores made it 2-0 in the 56th minute. The goal was a result of good defensive pressure by the Warriors and good passing on the counter attack.

"We came out in the second half with the same crisp passes, overwhelming pressure and team play," said coach Leo Quintero.

Dunn got on the board in the 66th minute, scoring on a long ball that caught goalie Brian Garcia by surprise.

But the Warriors came right back on a great individual effort by Orozco. He took the ball down the right flank, split two defenders and served a ball to varsity newcomer Cristian Guzman, who finished with a header in the 70th minute.

"We’ve had seven different players score in the past two games, which speaks volumes on how this team is connecting early on in the season," Quintero said.

"This team finds a way to perform and be successful under adversity by creating chemistry among new and old faces," he added.

Tristan Esquivel, Vincent Rinaldi and twin brother Caesar Rinaldi were brought up from the JV team and "all three gave a solid performance," said Quintero.

He also praised Adrian Gonzales, Alberto Arroyo, Eddie Mendoza and Alex Ramirez.

The Warriors (2-0-1) are back in action Monday at Channel Islands.



