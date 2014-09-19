Angela Ettinger Named to Devereux California Advisory Board

Angela Ettinger, care manager and fiduciary in the ElderCare field, has been named to serve on the Devereux California Advisory Board.

Ettinger has strong experience in the management, human resources, health and the fitness fields.

Excitingly, this is her first board experience. She has a heartfelt desire to advocate for those who cannot help themselves as she had a close friend in high school who was brain injured and began to need a lot of personal assistance. She has a passion for helping and serving others, and has two beautiful children.

We welcome Ettinger to the board.

Devereux California provides behavioral services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities; emotional, behavioral disorders and mental health issues. It offers residential services, Adult Day and Life Enrichment programs, and Supported or Independent Living programs to individuals in their own homes within Santa Barbara County.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Devereux is the largest, nonprofit provider of behavioral healthcare in the country, operating 15 centers in 11 states. Next year, Devereux California will celebrate 70 years in operation.

Contact Cassi Noel, manager of external affairs, to volunteer or donate at [email protected] or 805.968.2525 x202.

— Cassi Noel is the external affairs manager for Devereux California.