Angela O’Neilin Is New Advisor at Judy Pirkowitsch

By Angela O’Neilin for Judy Pirkowitsch | February 14, 2019 | 1:28 p.m.
Judy Pirkowitsch Click to view larger
Judy Pirkowitsch
Angela O’Neilin Click to view larger
Angela O’Neilin

The downtown Santa Barbara-based financial advisory practice of Judy Pirkowitsch has added Angela O’Neilin as an advisor.

O’Neilin has been a registered financial advisor since 2003.  he graduated from UCSB in 1999 with a BA in psychology. Before joining the Judy Pirkowitsch practice O’Neilin spent 14 years working with another Ameriprise advisor, Kate Silsbury.

O’Neilin can be reached at [email protected]

Judy Pirkowitsch owns a private franchise with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. She has been serving the local community since 1982.

She is a certified divorce financial analyst and a chartered retirement planning counselor. Since 2017, she has served as president of the Environmental Defense Center. She can be reached at [email protected]

The Judy Pirkowitsch office focuses on investments, retirement planning, tax planning strategies, wealth preservation strategies, small businesses, estate planning, divorce planning, and sustainable and responsible investing.    

Pirkowitsch and O’Neilin will be hosting a booth at the upcoming Earth Day Festival providing information on sustainable and responsible investment options — how investments can be a driving force to affect positive social changes.

They would like to help investors align their personal interests in global causes such as climate change and equal rights with their investment portfolios.  

For more about O’Neilin and Judy Pirkowitsch at Ameriprise Financial, 319 E. Carrillo St. No. 107, call 805-682-8187 or visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/judith.e.pirkowitsch.

— Angela O’Neilin for Judy Pirkowitsch.

