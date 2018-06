Posted on February 25, 2015 | 12:32 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Angela B. Orellana, 64, of Santa Barbara died Feb. 22, 2015.

She was born Dec. 9, 1950.

A viewing will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider (downtown). A Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 28 at Holy Cross Church . Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.