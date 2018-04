Posted on September 26, 2014 | 9:26 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Angeline M. O'Meara, 98, of Santa Barbara died Sept. 23, 2014.

She was born March 13, 1916.

A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2 with a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Raphael’s Church. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charities.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.