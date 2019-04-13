Pixel Tracker

Angels Foster Care ‘Al Fresco Afternoon’ Luncheon Honors Parents Sara and Eric Fernandez

Organization announces launch of Lionheart Legacy Fund to support babies and toddlers with significant medical or developmental challenges

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Angels Foster Care executive director Holly Carmody, left, with committee co-chairwomen Lori Bauer and Katie Wisner Barbieri at the eighth annual "Al Fresco Afternoon" luncheon. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Angels Foster Care board president Megan Orloff, left, of sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust with Grace Williams. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Heather Westbrook with her angel, Aiden Westbrook. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Emcees Erin Graffy, left, and Catherine Remak flank journalist Beverley Jackson. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Event attendees Cynthia McClelland, left, and Carole Caria. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Guests Linda Vasquez, left, and Laura Uhrig. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Sara Donen, left, and Lorena Cheverez dodge the sun at the Angels Foster Care event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Major sponsor Land Rover Santa Barbara was represented by Scott Westbrook, left, and Tory Clumec. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Attendees Michele Picone, left, and Giuliana Mitchum. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Angels Foster Care Al Fresco Afternoon Luncheon

Angel parents share their stories at the luncheon for Angels Foster Care. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | April 13, 2019 | 11:55 p.m.

Angels Foster Care hosted its eighth annual “Al Fresco Afternoon” luncheon on a sunny Friday in the gardens of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito.

Angels Foster Care parents Sara and Eric Fernandez were honored at the luncheon and shared their family’s story of love and compassion.

“No matter what the outcome, fully opening our hearts to each of the precious tiny humans we’ve been able to care for has been the most incredible thing,” Sara Fernandez said.

The couple have fostered five Angels babies and adopted two, most recently 10-month-old Lucas.

Also announced was the launch of the Lionheart Legacy Fund, an initiative dedicated to providing extra resources for Angels Foster Care babies and toddlers with significant medical or developmental challenges.

The luncheon is timed to coincide with National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April and as an advance to National Foster Care Month in May.

The outdoor fundraiser, to benefit Angels Foster Care babies and toddlers, featured a social hour with blush wine, a Mediterranean-inspired menu of chicken skewers and quinoa, and beautiful table décor, along with live and silent auctions.

About 250 guests attended the event, with many wearing new spring colors and a variety of hats and fascinators. Catherine Remak and Erin Graffy served as co-emcees. Angels Foster Care executive director Holly Carmody presented the Corporate Sponsor Awards.

Lori Baur and Katie Wisner Barbieri were the Al Fresco event co-chairwomen helped by committee members Meichelle Arntz, Megan Simon Brand, Monica Babich, Sara Keppler Donen, Cynthia Frohling, Jennifer Hecht, Olivia Huynh, April Leon Jacobsen, Marsha Kotlyar, Sheri Mardiat, Holly Murphy, Shannon Neels, Christy Philip, Ali Quivey, Leanne Schlinger, Michele White and Annie Williams.

The top Diamond Angel Sponsor was Land Rover Santa Barbara represented by Scott Westbrook and Tory Clumec. Additional sponsors included Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, Pivit Global, MK Properties, Nightout.com, The Little Ones Foundation, the Babich Family Foundation, Coast2Coast Collection, Nikki and Larame Greene, and others.

Angels Foster Care serves local infants and toddlers from birth through age 3 and their siblings up to age 5 who have suffered abuse, abandonment and/or neglect. Angels matches each foster child to a well-trained, loving foster family (aka resource family).

Angels families offer children in foster care a safe, stable home until reunification with biological parents or adoption occurs. Licensed Angels social workers provide parent training and support.

Angels Foster Care has placed more than 250 foster infants and toddlers in stable homes since its inception in 2006, and 119 of those children have been adopted into their Angels families.

Click here for more information about Angels Foster Care, email [email protected] or call 805.8844.0012. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

