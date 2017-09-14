Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:17 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Angels Foster Care Celebrates Families

By Holly Carmody for Angels Foster Care | September 14, 2017 | 4:17 p.m.
Some 100 Angels children have been adopted by Angels parents. Click to view larger
Some 100 Angels children have been adopted by Angels parents. (Erika Fisher Corners)

Angels Foster Care families gathered at Hans Christian Anderson Park in Buellton on Sept. 9 to celebrate the hundreds of secure, stable homes Angels families have provided for babies and toddlers in the Santa Barbara County foster-care system.

Some 70 adults and children enjoyed a barbecue meal, provided free by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara. The Junior League of Santa Barbara led games and activities for the children including face-painting, bubble-making and crafts.

“Events like this picnic are an important way for us to show our appreciation for the contributions that Angels Foster Care families have made to the lives of foster children in Santa Barbara County," said Holly Carmody, Angels Foster Care executive director.

"By spending time together, the families are building a community of support,” she said.

Angels Foster Care recruits, trains and certifies stable, caring foster family homes for infants and toddlers who have been detained by Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services due to familial abuse or neglect.

Angels Foster Care has placed 226 infants and toddlers in loving homes since its inception in 2006. More than 100 Angels children have been adopted by their Angels parents.

“Being part of Angels Foster Care has shown me time and time again how one person or one family can make a significant, positive and enduring impact on the direction of a child's life," said Jennifer Mills, Angels Foster Care director of operations.

"I feel honored to work each day with remarkable families in our community who have opened their homes and hearts to young children in need,” she said.

Angels Foster Care specializes in placing foster babies, ages newborn to 3 years old, in Santa Barbara County homes. Angels' licensed clinical social workers are expert in the special needs of very young foster children. Every Angels parent receives extensive training and support.

To learn more about the requirements to be an Angels Foster Home, visit www.angelsfostercare.org, call 884-0012, or email [email protected]

If you belong to a club, organization, or workplace that would like to have a presentation made about the current state of foster care and how people can get involved, contact Angels Foster Care to set up a speaker presentation.

— Holly Carmody for Angels Foster Care.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 