Angels Foster Care Celebrates Families

Angels Foster Care families gathered at Hans Christian Anderson Park in Buellton on Sept. 9 to celebrate the hundreds of secure, stable homes Angels families have provided for babies and toddlers in the Santa Barbara County foster-care system.

Some 70 adults and children enjoyed a barbecue meal, provided free by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara. The Junior League of Santa Barbara led games and activities for the children including face-painting, bubble-making and crafts.

“Events like this picnic are an important way for us to show our appreciation for the contributions that Angels Foster Care families have made to the lives of foster children in Santa Barbara County," said Holly Carmody, Angels Foster Care executive director.

"By spending time together, the families are building a community of support,” she said.

Angels Foster Care recruits, trains and certifies stable, caring foster family homes for infants and toddlers who have been detained by Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services due to familial abuse or neglect.

Angels Foster Care has placed 226 infants and toddlers in loving homes since its inception in 2006. More than 100 Angels children have been adopted by their Angels parents.

“Being part of Angels Foster Care has shown me time and time again how one person or one family can make a significant, positive and enduring impact on the direction of a child's life," said Jennifer Mills, Angels Foster Care director of operations.

"I feel honored to work each day with remarkable families in our community who have opened their homes and hearts to young children in need,” she said.

Angels Foster Care specializes in placing foster babies, ages newborn to 3 years old, in Santa Barbara County homes. Angels' licensed clinical social workers are expert in the special needs of very young foster children. Every Angels parent receives extensive training and support.

To learn more about the requirements to be an Angels Foster Home, visit www.angelsfostercare.org, call 884-0012, or email [email protected]

If you belong to a club, organization, or workplace that would like to have a presentation made about the current state of foster care and how people can get involved, contact Angels Foster Care to set up a speaker presentation.

— Holly Carmody for Angels Foster Care.