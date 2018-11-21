Angels Foster Care: Foster a Child, Foster a Future

Nonprofit Q&A

As we celebrate the holidays with our families this holiday season lets also take some time to think about giving back to our communty. Join Noozhawk this year in celebrating #GivingTuesday as we give back to the nonprofits in our community

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Holly Carmody, Executive Director at Angels Foster Care, to learn more about how the nonprofit helps infants and toddlers in our local foster care system heal from abuse, abandonment and neglect.

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: The mission of Angels Foster Care is to rescue abused, abandoned, and neglected young children and match them with carefully prepared, selected Angles foster parents, keep them in one home until adoption or reunification occurs.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: Angels Foster Care was founded by Meichelle Arntz in 2006.

Q: What was the inspiration behind your nonprofit?

A: Meichelle Arntz served as a CASA for two young brothers in foster care and saw the trauma they suffered because they were moved from home to home, six times in one year. She knew there had to be a better way to care for babies and toddlers in foster care

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: Our mission is important to me because every baby in our county deserves a safe home and a loving family.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: Our agency is primarily funded by contributions from private donors and organizations.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A: Community donations pay for recruiting and training Angels Foster Care parents, purchasing baby supplies such as strollers, diapers, and car seats, transporting babies to appointments, and providing intensive support to families fostering babies and toddlers.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: Jeanne and Scott took placement of a set of siblings named Sophia and Emma soon after the couple completed their Angels Foster Care parent training. Sophia was two and a half years old. She was a very scared little girl who had been moved to four different foster homes in less than one year. She had frequent tantrums and nightmares. She did not like to be hugged or cuddled.

Sophia’s little sister Emma was 18 months old when she moved in with Jeanne and Scott. She wanted to be held at all times. Emma would reach out her arms to strangers at the park or grocery store because she had a deep need to be loved.

It was tough going at first, but Jeanne and Scott stuck with it and worked closely with their Angels Foster Care social worker help the girls heal from early trauma. They gave Sophia and Emma the love and attention they needed and the girls learned that they were in safe. Sophia and Emma were finally able to relax. After fostering Sophia and Emma for 18 months Jeanne and Scott adopted their beautiful daughters.

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A: Angels’ primary focus is always the well-being of the very young children we serve. Because of the specialized needs of infants and toddlers in foster care, Angels has some unique fostering requirements. Angels requires our families to have the ability to parent their Angels child full-time, providing for the optimal social-emotional development of these vulnerable children. Angels also promotes stability for foster children by asking Angels resource parents to commit to caring for their Angels child for however long it takes for permanency to be achieved. Additionally, Angels only places one child or one sibling group with an Angels family to allow for the Angels child to benefit from being the focus of that family’s attention and caring.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: Angels Foster Care parent recruitment is our biggest challenge. We need to make sure that there are trained and approved Angels Foster Care parents ready for placement in every region of Santa Barbara County. Our goal is to never turn away a baby or sibling set in need of a safe and loving home.

Q: Can you tell us one short-term goal and one long-term goal that your nonprofit has?

A: In the short term, we are working to increase the number of trained and approved Angels Foster Care families in all geographic areas of our county. Our primary long-term goal is to serve significantly more children, ages 0-5, in our local foster care system.

