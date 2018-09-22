Angels Foster Care Honors Founder, Meichelle Arntz, and Angels First Responder Parents

Community in need of foster families for infants, toddlers

Some 200 supporters of Angels Foster Care gathered recently to honor Meichelle Arntz, founder of Angels Foster Care, and more than a dozen Angels Foster Care parents who keep the community safe by working in law enforcement, firefighting, emergency medicine, and the military.

Arntz, received the Angels Leadership Award at the Sept. 14, luncheon at the Four Seasons Biltmore.

Arntz became involved with children in foster care through the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASA). As a CASA volunteer, she learned that children in foster care often endure frequent changes in their family placements.

Concerned about the devastating impact these moves have on foster children’s physical, emotional and intellectual development, Arntz launched Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara, and served as the organization’s unpaid executive director for 12 years before retiring in January.

Arntz, “saw a need in our community and worked tirelessly to make a difference,” said Angels Foster Care parent Shelley Fogg.

Angels Foster Care parents, who are also first responders, received the Angels Community Heroes Award.

“All Angels Foster Care parents are heroes. Our award winners today are heroes to their Angels children and also heroes in our community,” said Holly Carmody, executive director of Angels Foster Care.

The event highlighted Santa Barbara County’s critical need for resource families to provide foster care for local babies and toddlers.

Gold and silver level event sponsors included: Montecito Bank, MK Properties, SB Menus, Nightout, the Little One Foundation, Pivit Global, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nikki Greene, and CITIG.

Angels Foster Care is a private nonprofit foster family agency providing safe, stable, loving homes for local foster children from birth to age 3, and their siblings up to age 5. Angels Foster Care has placed 245 babies in local homes and assisted with 110 adoptions.

To learn more contact Carmody, 805-884-0012, [email protected], or visit www.angelsfostercare.org.

— Holly Carmody for Angels Foster Care.