Angels Foster Care Places 200th Infant in Loving, Stable Foster Home

By Kelly White O’Neill for Angels Foster Care | August 15, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

Since founding in 2006, Angels Foster Care has been improving the way foster care is delivered to children in Santa Barbara County and is thrilled to announce that their exceptional program of care has placed their 200th baby in an Angels foster home.

Late afternoon Aug. 4, Jennifer, an Angels Social Worker, had finished a long day of court for one of the Angels children and was just leaving a visit with one of our Angels babies and his mom. Her phone rang and the familiar number from Child Welfare Services (CWS) flashed on the screen.

As she placed the baby in his car seat and handed him a toy, she answered the call. Jennifer listened to the CWS worker explain that she needed a home immediately for a 3-month old baby girl, Emily, and her sister, Maddy, age 2.  

The CWS worker continued, telling Jennifer that the girls were now in her office, tired, confused and with very few belongings — no extra clothes, no blankets, no toys. By then it was 6 pm.

Jennifer safely returned the Angels baby to his Angels parents and went to work finding a match for these very young siblings. Keeping in mind the specific needs of the girls, Jennifer called Evan and Maria, Angels parents who have been fostering with Angels for over two years.

Maria answered the phone, and because she and Evan have been well prepared and were ready said yes to the girls immediately. Jennifer telephoned CWS to let the worker know we had a family who was ready to welcome the girls.

Meanwhile, Maria and Evan were busy getting their previously empty nursery ready for the little ones. Sheets were put on the waiting crib and bed so the girls could sleep together in the same room.

Jennifer swung by the Angels office to grab car seats, a diaper bag, handmade blankets, formula, bottles, diapers and pajamas, items all donated to Angels by community churches, Junior League and Lion’s Club.

Within an hour, the girls were settling into their new home. Maria holding and rocking Emily in the living room while feeding her a bottle and Evan in the kitchen with Maddy, giving her some dinner and making her laugh with his animal impersonations. 

Emily and Maddy bring the total children served by Angels to 200!

This milestone is a big one for the Angels Foster Care team, which has been helping local babies and toddlers and placing them in safe, loving and stable Angels foster homes for the past 10 years.

For more about Angels Foster Care, call 805.884.0012, visit www.angelsfostercare.org or send an email to [email protected].

Kelly White O’Neill represents Angels Foster Care.

 
