Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 
Good for Santa Barbara 2017: Noozhawk's 2nd Annual report on Nonprofits and Philanthropy
Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust

Angels Foster Care Provides Stable Homes for Children Facing Unstable Future

Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization takes different approach with focus on preventing lifelong attachment disorders

Cindy and Wally Hernandez Click to view larger
Cindy and Wally Hernandez of Santa Maria are Angels Foster Care parents. “To know we made a difference makes it worth our effort and time,” Cindy Hernandez says. (Angels Foster Care photo)
By Jennifer Best, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 20, 2018 | 4:30 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: First in a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation.]

Meichelle Arntz was shocked to witness the extent to which young foster children were shuffled from home to home. That impermanence wasn’t good for their development; it created lifelong attachment issues. With no local programs offering a solution, she developed one.

In 2006, her Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Angels Foster Care placed its first child in a long-term foster home. The program since has expanded to Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Santa Maria. To date, 230 foster children have received such care, half of them ultimately adopted into forever families.

“To know we made a difference makes it worth our effort and time, whether it means sending the babies back healthy to their families or to their new, forever home,” said Cindy Hernandez, who fosters in Santa Maria with her husband, Wally.

Arntz, a registered nurse specializing in high-risk pregnancies and child birth, was no stranger to the challenges faced by babies who get a rough start to life.

“A Harvard medical study showed that kids who went through public foster programs exhibited far above the national average in medical problems, problems with addiction, crimes, drugs, psychological issues,” she said.

“Kids in private programs where there was more stability and more interaction with adults who were invested in them didn’t show negative behaviors beyond the averages of the general population.”

But it wasn’t until she volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in 2003 that Arntz saw firsthand what she felt were holes in the local foster care system.

“My first sibling pair were 2 and 5 when they were assigned to me by CASA,” she said. “In the first year I was with them, they got moved seven times. I was completely blown away.”

The boys already were involved in a tragic situation, but the constant moving created severe attachment issues that followed them into adulthood.

“They had a lot of difficulties because of the situation they were in with their biological family that was not ideal,” Arntz said. “Then they came into this program that was supposed to protect them, but they got moved everywhere. It was devastating.”

She was driven to tears when the boys asked, “Why don’t they want us?”

Meichelle Arntz Click to view larger
Meichelle Arntz founded the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Angels Foster Care in 2006. The organization since has expanded to Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Santa Maria. (Angels Foster Care photo)

And so was born Angels Foster Care with its focus on keeping Santa Barbara County’s youngest children in a safe, secure, loving home throughout their families’ journeys through the court system.

“Attachment disorders are preventable if we can do things differently,” Arntz said. “The first two years are key.”

Angels Foster Care addresses the challenge through its own dedicated network of social workers, special training for foster families, and a mandatory time commitment. It also provided a pathway that could lead foster children to remain with foster families ultimately through adoption, creating a nearly seamless family situation for growing children.

“The way our program is different is the focus on the things we felt were important: only one foster placement goes in a home,” Arntz said. “Just one. Full stop.

“Whether it’s siblings or a singleton, we don’t want to see a foster home overwhelmed with eight kids coming and going. We want things very stable.”

In addition, Angels Foster Care parents commit to their foster children for as long as it takes the court system to settle whatever issues are at hand with the biological parents.

“We are also unique in that we require our homes to have one full-time parent in the home,” Angels Foster Care executive director Holly Carmody explained.

“Our volunteers go through psychological screening to make sure foster care is a good fit for them. And we have a team of highly experienced social workers who understand the issues babies going into foster care face.”

Currently, 19 children are placed in Angels Foster Care family homes, but there remains a demand for additional host families. Carmody said there are roughly 400 foster children in Santa Barbara County at any one time, and about one-quarter of those are younger than 5.

“Babies really need to bond and attach to their caregivers, so bouncing around from place to place is not a good thing when the brain is developing,” she said. “That impermanence can lead to emotional, social, physical and psychological problems.

“So really, giving these babies the opportunity to be loved and cared for in safe, stable homes makes a huge difference for the rest of their lives. The goal of Angels is to provide that for every baby who needs it.”

Click here for more information about Angels Foster Care, including how to become a foster family. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Jennifer Best can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 