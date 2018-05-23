Angels Foster Care Looking to Expand Its Network of Families to Help Meet Demand

Nonprofit organization focuses on serving the youngest of the nearly 400 children in Santa Barbara County who are in need of a home

At any given time, about 100 of Santa Barbara County’s children younger than 5 need foster homes. Angels Foster Care volunteers provide for 20 of them, but the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization would like to expand its volunteer force to help meet more children’s needs.

“If you’re thinking about it, just start the process. It’s been the best choice and the most amazing experience of our lives,” Jennifer Phillips of Santa Barbara said. “It’s shockingly easy to love these kids. It takes not even a day. They wrap their little hands around your fingers, and they’ve got you. It’s instant and biological.”

Jennifer and Adam Phillips first fostered, then adopted, through Angels Foster Care.

“It takes a lot of energy to get going and push through, but I feel like once you’re through the doors you see the ripple effect, you see the need. There’s no denying it,” Jennifer Phillips said. “We’ve had two little girls under age 2 through Angels Foster Care. They both transitioned really happily into our home. We were able to provide them everything they needed to grow and flourish and overcome their early trauma with consistent routines.”

The nonprofit program works closely with Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services to provide long-term placements for children who, through no fault of their own, need shelter. The children might have entered foster care because of abuse, abandonment, neglect or an incapacitated caretaker. Most will be reunited with their biological families.

“It’s horrible when kids have to be in foster care. We wish they could be with their parents,” said Meichelle Arntz, who founded Angels Foster Care in 2006. “It’s hard when they’re taken away from their families, even when that’s a negative situation. But we see that when they’re stabilized in homes with people who take care of them, the children do really beautifully.”

The program needs foster families of all ethnic and social backgrounds.

“It’s really nice when a baby’s ethnicity can be matched with foster parents, but it’s not necessary,” Angels Foster Care Executive Director Holly Carmody said.

Currently, 40 percent of babies in the county’s foster system are non-Hispanic Caucasian, 50 percent are Hispanic and 10 percent are African-American, biracial or of Native American decent, according to Carmody.

Angels accepts only families who can offer real commitments, Carmody said. Volunteers commit to fostering only one child or sibling set in their home at any given time, and they must agree to keep that child throughout the duration of their need — typically 18 months or longer. The program also requires one full-time parent in the home.

In exchange, the program provides free access to a team of social workers who understand the unique issues faced by babies, toddlers and preschool-age children going into foster care.

“When fostering and adopting, families need to educate themselves and be aware of the impact on young children in regard to developing a sense of identity and sense of well-being,” said Jennifer Mills, Angels Foster Care's director of operations and supervising social worker.

While about 400 children countywide are in need of foster care at any given time, Angels focuses on the youngest set, where early childhood bonds serve as the base for healthy adult lives.

“We focus on young children not just because they’re cute and everyone loves babies, but because it’s a very critical time period to prevent later issues,” Mills said. “If we can intervene at this critical time of development, parents can make a significant impact for a child. The more change small children have, the more chaos, the more in limbo they feel, the more it will impact them over the long term.”

Providing a sense of connection, a stable family and a stable home increases a person’s likelihood of being able to form lifelong connections throughout adulthood, Arntz said.

“With our long-term placement, the children go forward not lingering in a system where they don’t know what’s coming next,” Mills said.

On occasion, foster children aren't able to reunite with their parents. In those cases, Angel families may be given the opportunity to continue their relationship with their foster child through adoption, creating a seamless evolution from birth family to forever family.

“We got into it for selfish reasons: to be parents,” Jennifer Phillips said. “When we got in and met everyone, even though this child wasn’t going to be ours, we felt like we were doing something much bigger than what we set out to do.”

She and her husband were leading successful, creative careers — she as a dance instructor and owner of Westside Dance, and he as a professional musician — when they began volunteering with Angels Foster Care in 2015.

“We wanted to have children, but we weren’t sure it was a possibility for us. We started with Angels unsure of where it would lead us. We had the time and energy and money, and we were ready to have kids,” Jennifer Phillips recalled.

Like all foster parents serving the program, the couple completed the foster-parent education series, home checks, fingerprinting and background checks, all funded by Angels.

Their first foster child was about 18 months old. The Phillipses treated her like their own.

“It was more natural than we expected to have a little one just jump into our lives. Just like any parent, we feed them, make them feel loved and comfy, give them good rest and space to work through all of that. For the littlest ones, it’s really coming down to attachment,” Jennifer Phillips said.

Two months later, that child was reunited with her family.

“It was hard, but it was natural that she should be with her own family,” she said.

Believing they were unable to conceive, the Phillipses ultimately adopted the second child they fostered. Then came shocking news: They were pregnant.

“We got pregnant right around the time our adoption was complete. Now we have Adie, who’s 4, and Lana, who’s 1½. Even though, before we decided to adopt, it was sometimes hard, that path led us to having Adie as part of our family. We wouldn’t want it any other way,” Jennifer Phillips said.

“Just do it,” Adam Phillips added. “I can’t think of a more amazing experience than just being able to help these little kids, even if it’s for just a little while.”

Click here for more information about Angels Foster Care, including how to become a foster family. Click here to make an online donation.

