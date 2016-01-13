Angie Ardis Uribe Huerta of Santa Barbara, 1924-2016

Posted on January 13, 2016 | 2:03 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Angie Ardis Uribe Huerta has been called to the heavens by our Lord to be welcomed by her brothers and sisters.

Angie was born on Sept. 3, 1924, in Santa Barbara to Manuel and Margarita Uribe, who both preceded her in death, Manuel early in life due to an accident while working and Margarita at a much later time due to natural causes.

Angie was the third of seven children, including three boys and four girls, her brother Joe, Jesus “Jess,” Mary, Guadalupe “Lupe” and Amelia, who have all preceded her in death.

Angie is survived by her brother Tom “Tommy” Uribe ​and his wife DeEtte, who currently live in Los Angeles.

Angie and her mother Margarita moved to Santa Barbara in the early 1950s after her father Manuel died in a tractor accident while working on Hollister Ranch.

Angie worked during this time traveling by train to Los Angeles, working as a housekeeper and caring for children of her clients.

During the mid-'50s, she was married and had three sons, John, Jimmy and Joe, the latter of whom preceded her in death.

Angie had her fourth child in 1963, a daughter she named Josie.

She wanted all of her children's names to start with a J. Why? We will never know.

She was a patient mother that raised four children alone, which was often a challenge.

Angie always had trust in God, sharing her wisdom and honesty openly.

She was not highly social and did not drink, smoke or hit bars on weekends nor on the first of the month.

Her priorities were to make sure there was a roof over her children's heads, food on their plates, a place to sleep and plenty of storytelling and love.

Angie also liked to cook. A few of her favorites were ranch-style nopales, eggplant parmesan, chile rellenos and enchiladas. For dessert it was lemon meringue pie.

She was always fond of time spent with her children (once a parent always a parent), her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

Angie leaves behind her children John, Jimmy and Josie Torres; her grandchildren John, Anne, Mair, Joe, Liz, Diego and Beatrice; great grandchildren Devon, Fatima Mari, Genevive August, Sydney Anne, Alyssa, Emma, Pedro and Josue; and many nieces and nephews.

A rosary and mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Internment and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery followed by a celebration of life.

The time and location of the final ceremony to be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made in memory of Angie Ardis Huerta to the Sarah House, Sansum Clinic or Catholic Charities Food Program.

Arrangements by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.